  Zelenskyy Appoints Prokopenko Chernihiv Governor
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Andrii Prokopenko as chairperson of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

This is stated in Decree No.794 of October 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By decree No. 793 of October 31, Zelenskyy dismissed Nataliya Romanova, chairperson of the Chernihiv Regional Administration, from temporary duties.

Prokopenko is a former member of the Chernihiv Regional Council from the Nash Krai faction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Prokopenko as Chernihiv governor.

