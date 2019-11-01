NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Considering It Unnecessary For Ukraine To Re-Apply For MAP

The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, considers it unnecessary for Ukraine to submit a new application for a NATO membership action plan (MAP).

Stoltenberg stated this in an interview with the European Pravda publication, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There is no need for Ukraine to do anything. The only important thing on which Ukraine should focus now is reform. It is modernization of your defense, fighting corruption, and improvement of the justice system... These reforms bring you closer to a MAP and membership itself," he said.

Stoltenberg noted that Ukraine has already submitted an application for a NATO MAP and said that it makes no sense to re-submit it.

"Why? There is no doubt that Ukraine is seeking membership, but neither the issue of your accession to NATO nor the issue of MAP is currently the focus of attention. The attention of both the alliance and its member states, as well as the attention of Ukraine, should now focus not on the date of securing a MAP, but on ensuring that Ukraine meets NATO standards. This is the fastest way to strengthen your institutions and gain membership," he said.

The NATO secretary general recalled that NATO supported Ukraine’s desire for membership of the alliance back in 2008 and it has helped to achieve the necessary criteria since then.

“We agreed at that time that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, although we have not determined the time when this will happen. This approach is still valid, and we support this decision... The issue is not formalities but reality. When Ukraine meets the standards, when there is a political agreement, then there is no doubt that the formalities will be resolved," he said.

However, he confirmed that an MAP is indeed a mandatory part of the membership process.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked NATO to consider launching an NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has also said that Ukraine is interested in obtaining a MAP and that it is ready to accelerate preparations for NATO membership.