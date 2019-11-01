subscribe to newsletter
24.6 25
27.25 27.85
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Considering It Unnecessary For Ukraine To Re-Apply For MAP
01 November 2019, Friday, 19:10 12
Politics 2019-11-02T00:00:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Considering It Unnecessary For Ukraine To Re-Apply For MAP

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Considering It Unnecessary For Ukraine To Re-Apply For MAP

NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, MAP, Stoltenberg

The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, considers it unnecessary for Ukraine to submit a new application for a NATO membership action plan (MAP).

Stoltenberg stated this in an interview with the European Pravda publication, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There is no need for Ukraine to do anything. The only important thing on which Ukraine should focus now is reform. It is modernization of your defense, fighting corruption, and improvement of the justice system... These reforms bring you closer to a MAP and membership itself," he said.

Stoltenberg noted that Ukraine has already submitted an application for a NATO MAP and said that it makes no sense to re-submit it.

"Why? There is no doubt that Ukraine is seeking membership, but neither the issue of your accession to NATO nor the issue of MAP is currently the focus of attention. The attention of both the alliance and its member states, as well as the attention of Ukraine, should now focus not on the date of securing a MAP, but on ensuring that Ukraine meets NATO standards. This is the fastest way to strengthen your institutions and gain membership," he said.

The NATO secretary general recalled that NATO supported Ukraine’s desire for membership of the alliance back in 2008 and it has helped to achieve the necessary criteria since then.

“We agreed at that time that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, although we have not determined the time when this will happen. This approach is still valid, and we support this decision... The issue is not formalities but reality. When Ukraine meets the standards, when there is a political agreement, then there is no doubt that the formalities will be resolved," he said.

However, he confirmed that an MAP is indeed a mandatory part of the membership process.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked NATO to consider launching an NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has also said that Ukraine is interested in obtaining a MAP and that it is ready to accelerate preparations for NATO membership.

Больше новостей о: NATO Jens Stoltenberg MAP Stoltenberg

Archive
News
Constitutional Court Declares Bill On Abolition Of Lawyer’s Monopoly Constitutional 19:24
Date Of Planned Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske In Donbas - November 4 - Should Be Reviewed Due To Shelling - Zahorodniuk 19:21
21 People Get Sick With Diphtheria In Ukraine - Skaletska 19:18
Separation Of Forces In Zolote Of Luhansk Region Finishes - JFO HQ 19:15
Zelenskyy Appoints Prokopenko Chernihiv Governor 19:13
more news
The State must guarantee equal conditions for all players of the construction materials market, - the entrepreneur 10:31
Rada Re-Criminalizes Illegal Enrichment 18:10
Law Enforcers Detain SFGCU Ex-Head Vovchuk In Lithuania 18:22
Zelenskyy Requests NATO To Consider Ukraine's Joining To Enhanced Opportunities Program 13:23
NATO Allocates EUR 40 Million Assistance To Ukraine 18:06
more news
PGO Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Abuse By NACB Detectives During Investigation Into Corruption In Defense Sector 13:26
Rada Re-Criminalizes Illegal Enrichment 18:10
Ukraine Has Implemented 6 Of 7 Venice Commission Recommendations On Education Law - Zelenskyy Tells Ukraine-NATO Commission 18:14
Zelenskyy Requests NATO To Consider Ukraine's Joining To Enhanced Opportunities Program 13:23
Zelenskyy Expecting Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske To Start In Donbas On November 4 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok