Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 1.1 Billion In September

In September, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments amounted to USD 1.1 million or 7.4% of the gross domestic product (in September 2018, it made USD 1.4 billion or 11.8% of the GDP).

This follows from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Commodity export rose more rapidly as against their import by 11.9% and 2% respectively.

In the first nine months of 2019, the deficit of the current account made USD 2.7 billion or 2.5% of the gross domestic product (USD 3.4 billion or 3.7% of the GDP in the first nine months of 2018).

Commodity import amounted to USD 5.1 billion.

Energy import decreased by 18.6% (by 4.3% in August).

The non-energy import rose by 9.8% (by 11.3% in August).

Net inflow of funds into financial account made USD 1.2 billion and was conditioned by the transactions carried out by the private sector.

In the first nine months of 2019, the net inflow of funds made USD 4.9 billion, while it was USD 3 billion in the first nine months of 2018.

The surplus of the net liquidity balance made USD 60 million (in September 2018, the deficit made USD 582 million).

The payment of debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made USD 561 million.

As at October 1, 2019, the international reserves were USD 21.4 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments in 2018 made USD 4.7 billion, the balance of payment’s surplus was USD 2.9 billion.