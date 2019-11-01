Economic Growth Slows Down To 3.5% In Q3 – NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine states that in the third quarter of 2019, the economic growth slowed down to 3.5% over weakening of some indicators of basic types of activity.

This follows from the inflation report of the central bank for October, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

High growth rates in agriculture were retained as well.

The situation in the industrial sector worsened against the background of less favorable external conditions for exported.

It is expected that in 2019, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments will narrow to 2.9% of the GDP.

Despite strong hryvnia exchange rate, it will be facilitated by high crop yield and better trading conditions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU raised the outlook for the GDP growth from 3% to 3.5% in 2019.