31 October 2019, Thursday, 18:22
2019-10-31T20:30:04+02:00
Law Enforcers Detain SFGCU Ex-Head Vovchuk In Lithuania

Law enforcement officials have detained the former board chairman of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU), Petro Vovchuk, in Lithuania on suspicion of involvement in theft of USD 60 million in public funds.

The press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The former board chairman of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine PJSC, who had been wanted by the national bureau since March 2017 as a suspect in criminal proceedings involving infliction of more than USD 60 million in losses on the enterprise, has been detained in Vilnius (Republic of Lithuania)," the press service said in the statement.

Vovchuk is suspected of abuse of power or official position and acceptance of bribes.

According to investigators, a representative of an international grain trader and officials of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine created a scheme for delivering grain belonging to the state company to Saudi Arabia through a number of business entities.

As a result, the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine lost more than USD 60 million.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s detectives began investigating this case in July 2016.

Two of the suspects in the criminal case reached plea deals with prosecutors and paid a compensation of USD 60,000.

The cases against two other suspects – an adviser to the board chairman of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine and a representative of an international grain trader – have been sent to court.

One suspect was put on the wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interpol issued a notice for Vovchuk.

He was the board chairman of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine from March 13 to December 15, 2014.

