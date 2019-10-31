Ukraine Has Implemented 6 Of 7 Venice Commission Recommendations On Education Law - Zelenskyy Tells Ukraine-NATO Commission

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission that Ukraine has implemented six of the seven recommendations that the European Commission for Democracy through Law (the Venice Commission) made in relation to Ukraine’s education law.

Zelenskyy announced this at a joint news briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We did not avoid difficult issues during open discussions... Regarding protection of the rights of ethnic minorities, we assured the allies that Ukraine is implementing all the Venice Commission’s recommendations regarding Ukraine’s Education Law. Moreover, six out of the seven recommendations have already been implemented by the Ukrainian side," Zelenskyy said.

Stoltenberg said that Ukraine needed to comply with these recommendations on the rights of ethnic minorities.

"As you know, I constantly talk about the importance of minority rights. All the allies agreed that Ukraine should fully implement all the recommendations of the Venice Commission," the NATO secretary general said.

According to him, the issue of minorities constantly worries Hungary.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Hungary recently announced that it was ready to stop blocking meetings of Ukraine-NATO commissions at the highest level if Ukraine restored the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority in the Ukrainian laws on language and education and that it was counting on Zelenskyy to take the appropriate steps.