subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.05
27.25 27.8
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukraine Has Implemented 6 Of 7 Venice Commission Recommendations On Education Law - Zelenskyy Tells Ukraine-NATO Commission
31 October 2019, Thursday, 18:14 11
Politics 2019-10-31T20:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Has Implemented 6 Of 7 Venice Commission Recommendations On Education Law - Zelenskyy Tells Ukraine-NA

Ukraine Has Implemented 6 Of 7 Venice Commission Recommendations On Education Law - Zelenskyy Tells Ukraine-NATO Commission

NATO, President, Venice Commission, education law, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission that Ukraine has implemented six of the seven recommendations that the European Commission for Democracy through Law (the Venice Commission) made in relation to Ukraine’s education law.

Zelenskyy announced this at a joint news briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We did not avoid difficult issues during open discussions... Regarding protection of the rights of ethnic minorities, we assured the allies that Ukraine is implementing all the Venice Commission’s recommendations regarding Ukraine’s Education Law. Moreover, six out of the seven recommendations have already been implemented by the Ukrainian side," Zelenskyy said.

Stoltenberg said that Ukraine needed to comply with these recommendations on the rights of ethnic minorities.

"As you know, I constantly talk about the importance of minority rights. All the allies agreed that Ukraine should fully implement all the recommendations of the Venice Commission," the NATO secretary general said.

According to him, the issue of minorities constantly worries Hungary.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Hungary recently announced that it was ready to stop blocking meetings of Ukraine-NATO commissions at the highest level if Ukraine restored the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority in the Ukrainian laws on language and education and that it was counting on Zelenskyy to take the appropriate steps.

Больше новостей о: NATO President Venice Commission education law Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy

Archive
News
Law Enforcers Detain SFGCU Ex-Head Vovchuk In Lithuania 18:22
Bohdan Considers Nefedov Inefficient Customs Service Head And Confirmed Consultations With Ex-First Deputy Prime Minister Khoroshkovskyi 18:19
Ukraine Has Implemented 6 Of 7 Venice Commission Recommendations On Education Law - Zelenskyy Tells Ukraine-NATO Commission 18:14
Rada Re-Criminalizes Illegal Enrichment 18:10
NATO Allocates EUR 40 Million Assistance To Ukraine 18:06
more news
The State must guarantee equal conditions for all players of the construction materials market, - the entrepreneur 10:31
Rada Ratifies Ukraine-U.S. Agreement On FATCA 18:24
Zelenskyy Lists Four Elements For Reintegration Of Donbas And Crimea 12:59
Denmark Issues Permit For Construction Of Nord Stream-2 Gas Pipeline 17:45
Health Ministry Did Not Distribute Diphtheria Antitoxin To Kyiv In 2018-2019 17:41
more news
PGO Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Abuse By NACB Detectives During Investigation Into Corruption In Defense Sector 13:26
Rada Renames Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi Of Kyiv Region For Pereyaslav 18:01
Rada Ratifies Ukraine-U.S. Agreement On FATCA 18:24
Zelenskyy And Merkel Discuss Normandy Format Meeting 13:20
Ex-Health Minister Bohatyriova Allowed To Freely Leave Ukraine – Lawyer 12:49
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok