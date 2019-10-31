subscribe to newsletter
NATO Allocates EUR 40 Million Assistance To Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has allocated EUR 40 million of assistance to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced this at a briefing joint with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"NATO continues to provide practical assistance to Ukraine. Today we reviewed our comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine. Through 10 trust funds, NATO allies and partners allocated more than EUR 40 million to support Ukraine," he said.

The money is provided for such areas as military command, cyber defense and medical rehabilitation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy requested NATO to consider Ukraine’s joining to the enhanced opportunities program.

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine is interested in the speediest receipt of the Membership Action Plan of NATO and is ready to intensify its preparation for the membership of NATO.

