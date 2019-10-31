NACB, SACPO Requesting Court To Arrest MP Dubnevych And Set Bail Of UAH 93 Million

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have requested that a court to arrest member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Za Buduschee [For The Future], Yaroslav Dubnevych, and set the bail at UAH 93 million.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

The appeal was submitted to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has terminated Dubnevych's parliamentary immunity.

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has notified Dubnevych of suspicion of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 93 million belonging to the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

Dubnevych was served with charge papers under Section 5 of Article 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or its appropriation through abuse of office) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.