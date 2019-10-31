Zelenskyy Expecting Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske To Start In Donbas On November 4

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expecting the start of the separation of forces near the population center of Petrovske (Donetsk region) on November 4.

He said that at a meeting with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that confirmation of the text of so-called Steinmeier Formula and separation of forces in Zolote and Petrovske are the preconditions for a meeting of the leaders in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 29, the separation of forces started in Zolote.