  PGO Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Abuse By NACB Detectives During Investigation Into Corruption In Defense Sector
31 October 2019, Thursday, 13:26
PGO Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Abuse By NACB Detectives During Investigation Into Corruption In Defense Sector

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has dismissed a case upon alleged abuse by detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) during the investigation into the case upon corruption in the defense sector.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, the case was dismissed secretly despite the fact that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served one of the NACB detectives with charge papers back in June.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement bodies have questioned Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik; first deputy director of the NACB, Gizo Uglava; and head of the detectives of the NACB, Andrii Kaluzhynskyi in the case upon alleged abuse by NACB detectives.

