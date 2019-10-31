Zelenskyy Requests NATO To Consider Ukraine's Joining To Enhanced Opportunities Program

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to consider Ukraine’s joining to the enhanced opportunities program.

The President of Ukraine said that opening the Ukraine-NATO commission meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that the comprehensive assistance package of NATO for Ukraine adopted in 2016 would be refreshed and enhanced with additional programs and measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former president (2014-2019), Petro Poroshenko, expected Ukraine to obtain the NATO partner status with enhanced opportunities.