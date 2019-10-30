Rada Renames Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi Of Kyiv Region For Pereyaslav

The Verkhovna Rada renamed the town of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi in Kyiv region for Pereyaslav.

267 MPs voted for the relevant decision with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, parliamentarians renamed four villages: Mazarnia-Karanska of Lviv region - for Maziarnia-Karanska, Ostrivtsi of Volyn region - for Ostrovy, Rachky of Vinnytsia region - for Podilske, Birky of Lviv region - for the village of Borok.

