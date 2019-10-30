subscribe to newsletter
24.75 25.15
27.35 27.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Renames Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi Of Kyiv Region For Pereyaslav
30 October 2019, Wednesday, 18:01 9
Politics 2019-10-30T18:45:01+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Renames Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi Of Kyiv Region For Pereyaslav

Rada Renames Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi Of Kyiv Region For Pereyaslav

Verkhovna Rada, Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi, Pereyaslav

The Verkhovna Rada renamed the town of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi in Kyiv region for Pereyaslav.

267 MPs voted for the relevant decision with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, parliamentarians renamed four villages: Mazarnia-Karanska of Lviv region - for Maziarnia-Karanska, Ostrivtsi of Volyn region - for Ostrovy, Rachky of Vinnytsia region - for Podilske, Birky of Lviv region - for the village of Borok.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Parliament canceled the need for a party congress decision to participate in snap, repeated, intermediate, by-elections or first local elections.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi Pereyaslav

Archive
News
Rada Renames Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi Of Kyiv Region For Pereyaslav 18:01
PGO Pays UAH 950,000 Of Salary To Horbatiuk In Connection With Dismissal 17:52
Denmark Issues Permit For Construction Of Nord Stream-2 Gas Pipeline 17:45
Health Ministry Did Not Distribute Diphtheria Antitoxin To Kyiv In 2018-2019 17:41
JFO HQ Introduces Security Regime In Operation Zone Since October 28 17:37
more news
Disengagement Of Forces In Zolote And Petrivske Will Take Place Over 3 Days – JFO Command 18:17
U.S. JP Morgan Upgrades Hryvnia Exchange Rate From 25.5 UAH/USD To 25 UAH/USD As At Late 2019 12:31
Rada Ratifies Ukraine-U.S. Agreement On FATCA 18:24
Separation Of Forces Starts In Zolote In Luhansk Region On Tuesday – Prystaiko 12:52
SBI Starts Investigation Against Ex-First Deputy Head Of External Intelligence Service Semochko 12:41
more news
SBI Starts Investigation Against Ex-First Deputy Head Of External Intelligence Service Semochko 12:41
Rada Refuses To Establish Interim Investigative Commission To Investigate Mass Disorders In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:02
U.S. JP Morgan Upgrades Hryvnia Exchange Rate From 25.5 UAH/USD To 25 UAH/USD As At Late 2019 12:31
NACB Searching Dubnevych Brothers 12:48
Separation Of Forces Starts In Zolote In Luhansk Region On Tuesday – Prystaiko 12:52
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok