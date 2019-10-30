subscribe to newsletter
  PGO Pays UAH 950,000 Of Salary To Horbatiuk In Connection With Dismissal
30 October 2019
The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) paid UAH 950,000 to the former head of the special investigations department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Serhii Horbatiuk, in connection with his dismissal.

This is evidenced by information about significant changes in the property status for the current year in the Unified State Register of declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Horbatiuk indicated that on October 25 he received UAH 948,398 of salary.

Besides, the ex-head of the department filed an e-declaration before dismissal, from which it follows that this year - in January - he bought a Volkswagen Golf 2012 car for UAH 260,000.

In the year to date, Horbatiuk received a salary of UAH 1,555,899 and UAH 54,330 of pension.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 22, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka dismissed Horbatiuk from the post of head of the special investigations department.

