24.75 25.15
27.35 27.95
30 October 2019, Wednesday, 17:45 13
Ukrainian news
Denmark Issues Permit For Construction Of Nord Stream-2 Gas Pipeline

Denmark has granted a permit for construction of a section of Russia’s Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline on the Danish continental shelf.

The Danish Energy Agency announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the Danish Energy Agency granted the permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to construct a section of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

“Denmark is obliged to allow the construction of transit pipelines with respect to resources and the environment and if necessary to assign the route where such pipelines should be laid,” the agency said in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company included the possibility of launching Russia’s Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline in the second half of 2020 on its list of risks in July.

Naftogaz of Ukraine filed a complaint with the European Commission in May, alleging anti-competitive acts by the Gazprom gas company (Russia).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a recent joint news briefing with President of Poland Andrzej Duda that Ukraine and Poland should work together to counter the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

The United States’ House of Representatives recently approved a bill opposing construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

