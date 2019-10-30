subscribe to newsletter
  • Health Ministry Did Not Distribute Diphtheria Antitoxin To Kyiv In 2018-2019
30 October 2019, Wednesday, 17:41 10
In 2018-2019, the Ministry of Health did not distribute diphtheria antitoxin to Kyiv.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Department of Health of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"The purchase of antitoxin is the competence of the Ministry of Health. They did not distribute to us either in 2018 or this year. 8 bottles were distributed as humanitarian aid. 3 bottles were used. Three patients with suspected diphtheria were hospitalized (a child, a woman and a man). Bacteriological analysis revealed a non-toxigenic stock in a child and a man. In a woman with a complete clinical picture of diphtheria, the analysis did not confirm the diagnosis (the results were ready yesterday). All three feel satisfactory. But they will remain in hospitals until the end of antibiotic therapy," a department representative said.

At the same time, diphtheria vaccines are available in sufficient quantities.

“As of Friday, for adults, 120,000 doses is about a year, and despite the fact that, as needed, supplies are dynamically replenished. For children, it’s absolutely enough,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported that 18 cases of diphtheria were recorded in Ukraine in October.

Earlier doctors recorded a case of diphtheria in a 9-year-old child in Kyiv.

In recent years, isolated cases of diphtheria were recorded in Ukraine: 2011 - 8 cases (among them - 2 children), 2012 - 5 (among them - 1 child) 2013 - 6 (among them - 2 children), 2014 - 4 (among of them - 1 child), 2015 - 2 (among them - 1 child), 2016 - 4 adults (1 - in Ivano-Frankivsk region, 1 - in Odesa and the second in Kyiv), 2017 - there were no cases of diphtheria.

There were no fatal cases for this period.

