Rada Refuses To Establish Interim Investigative Commission To Investigate Mass Disorders In Odesa On May 2, 2014

Rada Refuses To Establish Interim Investigative Commission To Investigate Mass Disorders In Odesa On May 2, 20

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has refused to establish an interim investigative commission to investigate mass disorders in Odesa on May 2, 2014.

A total of 79 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 2198, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The commission should have mainly be engaged in investigations into reasons for the mass disorders, their organizers, instigators and accomplices.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Verkhovna Rada established an interim investigative commission on restoration of territorial integrity and enhancement of Ukraine’s sovereignty.