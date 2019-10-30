53% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Opposing Sale Of Farmlands

subscribe to newsletter
30 October 2019, Wednesday, 12:56
A total of 53% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group are opposing termination of the moratorium on sale of farmlands.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

At the same time, a total of 31% support the moratorium termination.

A total of 2,000 respondents took part in the poll conducted between October 24 and 27.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada launch the land market.

