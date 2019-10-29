subscribe to newsletter
24.75 25.15
27.4 27.95
˟
29 October 2019, Tuesday, 18:24 17
Politics 2019-10-29T19:45:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Ratifies Ukraine-U.S. Agreement On FATCA

Rada Ratifies Ukraine-U.S. Agreement On FATCA

Verkhovna Rada, USA, ratification, FATCA

The parliament has ratified an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on improvement of the implementation of tax rules and application of the provisions of the United States’ The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and related acts.

The relevant draft law (No. 0001) was approved by 310 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the United States’ Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) entered into force on July 1, 2014.

Its main goal is to prevent tax evasion by American citizens working in other countries.

This act obliges foreign banks and other financial institutions to provide information about customers, individuals, and legal entities (account numbers, turnover, and balances) to the United States’ Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada USA ratification FATCA

Archive
News
Rada Ratifies Ukraine-U.S. Agreement On FATCA 18:24
Rada Refuses To Prohibit Appointment Of Prosecutor General Without Legal Education 18:20
Disengagement Of Forces In Zolote And Petrivske Will Take Place Over 3 Days – JFO Command 18:17
Total State Debt Up 1.3% To USD 82.95 Billion In September 18:12
36.6% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Klitschko, 18% For Tkachenko, 12.6% For Palchevskyi At Kyiv City Mayoral Election 18:09
more news
Zelenskyy Decides To Transfer 5 Facilities Of State Affairs Department For Privatization And Plans To Transfer Puscha-Vodytsia And Koncha-Zaspa 17:53
Kyiv Postpones Transition To E-Ticket In Public Transport By April 2020 17:42
State Budget Falls Short Of UAH 20.4 Billion Over Hryvnia Strengthening – Markarova 13:54
Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Seeking To Increase Director Abromavicius’ Annual Remuneration 18-Fold To UAH 18.6 Million – MP Dubynskyi 17:58
All Regions Start Heating Season, Connection Of Heating Systems Of Housing Stock Start In 16 Regions And Kyiv - Regional Development Ministry 13:48
more news
Zelenskyy Decides To Transfer 5 Facilities Of State Affairs Department For Privatization And Plans To Transfer Puscha-Vodytsia And Koncha-Zaspa 17:53
Cost Of Zelenskyy’s Flight To Japan For Attending Emperor’s Intronization Ceremony And Meetings With Authorities Makes UAH 4.9 Million 13:51
Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Seeking To Increase Director Abromavicius’ Annual Remuneration 18-Fold To UAH 18.6 Million – MP Dubynskyi 17:58
None Of Servant Of The People Members Gives Testimony To NACB In Case Upon Alleged Bribery 12:45
NACB Searching Dubnevych Brothers 12:48
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok