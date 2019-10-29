Rada Refuses To Prohibit Appointment Of Prosecutor General Without Legal Education

The Verkhovna Rada refused to prohibit the appointment of a person without a legal education as the Prosecutor General.

297 MPs voted for rejection of bill No.1044, bill No.1044-1 - 289 MPs voted with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill proposed to return the requirement for a higher legal education from a candidate for the position of Prosecutor General.

Besides, it was proposed to introduce a requirement for work experience in the field of law (and in bill No.1144 - and/or in law enforcement agencies) for at least 10 years at the time of appointment as the Prosecutor General.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2016, former President Petro Poroshenko approved a law permitting the appointment of a candidate without legal education and experience in the prosecutor’s office as Prosecutor General and appointed Yurii Lutsenko, who has no legal education, as Prosecutor General.