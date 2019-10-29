subscribe to newsletter
Total State Debt Up 1.3% To USD 82.95 Billion In September

The total state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine in August increased by 1.25% or USD 1.03 billion month over month to USD 82.95.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state and state-secured dent as at late September 2019 made UAH 1,997.75 billion or USD 82.95 billion over UAH 2,067.13 billion or USD 81.92 billion month over month.

The total size of the direct state debt as at September 30 was UAH 1,758.01 billion (USD 73 billion) over UAH 1,809.9 billion (USD 71.73 billion) month over month.

At that, the direct foreign debt in September decreased from USD 39.82 billion to USD 38.67 billion.

The direct domestic debt increased from UAH 805.24 billion to UAH 826,81 billion (or from USD 31.91 billion to USD 34.33 billion).

The debt guaranteed by the state as of September 30 made UAH 239.74 billion or USD 9.95 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the total state debt in 2018 rose by 2.6% or USD 2.02 billion year over year to USD 78.32 billion.

In 2017, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 7.5% or USD 5.33 billion to USD 76.31 billion.

