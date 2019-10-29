subscribe to newsletter
  36.6% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Klitschko, 18% For Tkachenko, 12.6% For Palchevskyi At Kyiv City Mayoral Election
29 October 2019, Tuesday, 18:09
36.6% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Klitschko, 18% For Tkachenko, 12.6% For Palchevskyi At Kyiv City Mayoral Election

A total of 36.6% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology are ready to vote for Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko; 18% for member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction / former director general of the 1+1 Media Holding, Oleksandr Tkachenko; and 12.6% for TV host / owner of Eurolab clinic, Andrii Palchevskyi, at the forthcoming Kyiv city mayoral election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 72% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group late in August consider that the President does not have the right to appoint anyone and Kyiv city mayor should be elected at respective election.

