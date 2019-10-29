subscribe to newsletter
  • Separation Of Forces Starts In Zolote In Luhansk Region On Tuesday – Prystaiko
29 October 2019, Tuesday, 12:52
Politics 2019-10-29
Ukrainian news
Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, says that the separation of forces started in Zolote (Luhansk region) on Tuesday, October 29.

The minister said this to the press in Mariupol (Donetsk region), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that after the separation of the forces in Zolote, similar process will take place near Petrovske (Donetsk region).

Therefore, Prystaiko expressed his confidence that Russia would not have arguments to suspend the Normandy Format meeting.

The minister considers the meeting will take place in November.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 28, militants fired upon positions of the Joint Forces Operation troops near Zolote (Luhansk region).

