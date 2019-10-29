NACB Searching Dubnevych Brothers

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is carrying out searched at member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Za Buduschee [For The Future] group, Yaroslav Dubnevych, and his brother / former MP, Bohdan Dubnevych.

Press service of the NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The searched are being carried out in Lviv region within the framework of the case upon money laundering and legalization of over UAH 2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka is asking the Verkhovna Rada to allow bringing Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice.