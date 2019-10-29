U.S. JP Morgan Upgrades Hryvnia Exchange Rate From 25.5 UAH/USD To 25 UAH/USD As At Late 2019

JP Morgan (the United States) has upgraded the hryvnia exchange rate from 25.5 UAH/USD To 25 UAH/USD as at late 2019.

This follows from the data provided by JP Morgan, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the financial institution, in the first quarter of 2020, the hryvnia might devaluate to 25.5 UAH/USD; to 26.3 UAH/USD in the second quarter; and in the third quarter to 27 UAH/USD.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, JP Morgan expected devaluation of the hryvnia to 28 UAH/USD in the fourth quarter 2019.