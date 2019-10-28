Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board Seeking To Increase Director Abromavicius’ Annual Remuneration 18-Fold To UAH 18.6 Million – MP Dubynskyi

The supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state defense concern wants to increase the remuneration to the concern’s Director General Aivaras Abromavicius 18-fold to UAH 18.6 million per year.

Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubynskyi of the Servant of the People faction announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Dubynskyi, the newly formed Ukroboronprom supervisory board will hold a meeting on October 29, at which Abromavicius will present the concern’s development strategy.

“Of course, for Abromavicius, the size of his salary and bonuses is an equally important part of this development strategy. Abromavicius has repeatedly stated his intentions to increase the group’s sales five-fold. The strategy says nothing about these plans. Instead of increasing exports, supervisory board members are being asked to increase the remuneration of Ukroboronprom’s general director 18-fold,” Dubynskyi wrote.

According to him, Abromavicius’ remuneration will amount to UAH 18.6 million at the end of the year.

Ukroboronprom’s supervisory board believes that the new remuneration is justified by the fact that the general director’s remuneration is not limited by law and similar remuneration is paid by the DTEK Energy holding, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company, and the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently appointed his aide Andrii Yermak and the Naftogaz group’s Executive Director Yurii Vitrenko as members of Ukroboronprom’s supervisory board.

In addition, Zelenskyy appointed the Ukrposhta postal company’s Director General Ihor Smilianskyi as a member of the state concern’s supervisory board (subject to agreement).

The relevant presidential decree also removed the Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s leader David Arakhamia from the supervisory board.

Zelenskyy appointed Abromavicius as the director general of Ukroboronprom on August 30.

Ukroboronprom was established in December 2010. It unites more than 100 enterprises in the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.