  Zelenskyy Decides To Transfer 5 Facilities Of State Affairs Department For Privatization And Plans To Transfer Puscha-Vodytsia And Koncha-Zaspa
28 October 2019, Monday
Zelenskyy Decides To Transfer 5 Facilities Of State Affairs Department For Privatization And Plans To Transfer Puscha-Vodytsia And Koncha-Zaspa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to transfer to the State Property Fund 5 facilities of the State Affairs Department for privatization, including the Dnipro Hotel, and also plans to transfer 9 more in the future, including the Puscha-Vodytsia recreation complex and Koncha-Zaspa sanatorium.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Yuliya Kovaliv said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the President’s decree has been signed, which transfers the first commercial enterprises that were under the control of the State Affairs Department to the State Property Fund for privatization. We conducted a complete inventory of all enterprises of the State Affairs Department, selected the first 5 that are fully prepared, for which there are no court bans and legal restrictions on privatization," she said.

The Dnipro hotel on European Square in Kyiv, the Chaika agricultural enterprise, Tekhnobud, Tsentr Servis and Ukrainian Information and Telecommunication Networks will be transferred.

According to Kovaliv, it is also planned to transfer another 9 objects.

"Now they continue to take inventory, preparatory work, and for some of them we defend the interests of the state in the courts," she explained.

The second stage, in addition to Puscha-Vodytsia and Koncha-Zaspa will also affect the Ukraina hotel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, the State Affairs Department told the agency that it had not drawn up a list of its property to be privatized, despite Zelenskyy’s assurances to the contrary.

