NACB Notifies NACP Ex-Head Korchak Of Suspicion Of False Declaration

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has served former head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Natalia Korchak with notification of suspicion of filing a false declaration.

The press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s detectives, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, served Korchak with notification of suspicion of failing to declare property worth more than UAH 544,000 on October 28.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced on September 17 that it intended to serve Korchak with notification of suspicion by October.

A law enforcement source then said that the draft notification of suspicion had been submitted to the Prosecutor-General’s Office for approval.