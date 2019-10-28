subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Names Businessman Chernyshov Kyiv Governor To Replace Bno-Airiyan
28 October 2019, Monday, 17:46 12
Politics 2019-10-29T01:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Mykhailo Bno-Airiyan as the chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and appointed Oleksii Chernyshov in his place.

This is stated in decrees Nos. 776-777 of October 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bno-Airiyan served as the Kyiv governor from July 10.

Previously, he had been a deputy director of the Ukrenergo national energy company.

On October 20, Bno-Airiyan resigned.

Zelenskyy dismissed him in accordance with the submitted application.

Chernyshov, 42, is a businessman.

He is the owner of Bloom Development (buying and selling real estate), AM Property Group, registered in Cyprus (lending), Fashion Retail Ltd (activities of employment agencies).

In 2014, he founded the VI2 Partners investment company, the main activities of which include direct investments, the formation and management of an asset portfolio, investment banking - mergers and acquisitions, raising capital, and debt restructuring.

In 2017, the company acquired a stake in the Furshet supermarket chain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July Zelenskyy ordered the newly appointed chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Bno-Airiyan to ensure the construction of a new hospital in Boryspil (Kyiv region) within one year.

