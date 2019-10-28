Kyiv Postpones Transition To E-Ticket In Public Transport By April 2020

The Kyiv City State Administration decided to continue the experiment on introducing an electronic ticket and postponed the introduction into commercial operation of an automated system of accounting for fare in urban passenger transport until April 2020.

This is stated in the order of the Kyiv City State Administration No.1864 of October 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, it was planned to complete the experiment on the introduction of an electronic ticket on October 30, 2019 and from October 31, 2019 to put into operation an automated accounting system for fare payment in urban passenger transport.

The order to the Department of Education and Science of the Kyiv City State Administration, together with the Main Information and Computing Center utility company, to ensure the issuance of electronic tickets to students and pupils of educational institutions of the capital was also postponed until March 31, 2020.

Earlier, the director of the Department of Information and Communication Technologies of the Kyiv City State Administration, Yurii Nazarov, said that the decision to postpone the launch of the electronic ticket into commercial operation was connected with the need to improve it, as well as the e-ticket vending machines, as the system crashed and passengers on the subway could not use the electronic ticket in the subway.

One such failure occurred in mid-October.

Nazarov also predicted that the withdrawal of tokens and paper tickets from circulation will last until the end of 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv launched an electronic ticket in public transport in test mode on November 1, 2018 and planned to completely switch to an electronic ticket (e-ticket) in public transport from October 31, 2019.