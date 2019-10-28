Zelenskyy Will Meet With Leadership Of NACB And SACPO On Monday

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to meet with the leadership of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO). Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source. According to the report, Zelenskyy is planning to meet with Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik, and Deputy Prosecutor General \/ Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy considers that all law enforcement bodies require reshuffle.