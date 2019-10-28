State Budget Falls Short Of UAH 20.4 Billion Over Hryvnia Strengthening – Markarova

This year, the state budget has fallen short of UAH 20.4 billion over the strengthening of hryvnia.

Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova said this in the interview for the Livyi Bereh publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that another factor for such a result was the issue of actual customs clearance of gas by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company compared to the expected indicators and other suppliers.

Markarova also noted that this year, Naftogaz of Ukraine is clearing gas in a new way: it is keeping it in the customs warehouse regime and does not clear it until it sells it, which also significantly affected the size of the state budget revenues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deficit of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 2.9 billion in the first eight months of 2019.