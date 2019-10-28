Cost Of Zelenskyy’s Flight To Japan For Attending Emperor’s Intronization Ceremony And Meetings With Authorities Makes UAH 4.9 Million

Cost Of Zelenskyy’s Flight To Japan For Attending Emperor’s Intronization Ceremony And Meetings With Authoriti

The expenses for the flight of a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his working visit to Japan on October 21-24, where he took part in the intronization of Emperor Naruhito and held meetings with the authorities, amounted to UAH 4.9 million.

This is evidenced by the data of the public procurement system and the portal for the use of public funds, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For the air transportation of Zelenskyy with a delegation to Japan, the State Affairs Department made a preliminary payment of UAH 4.9 million to the Ukraina state aviation company.

Besides, the State Affairs Department purchased translation services for UAH 70,300 for the visit of Zelenskyy to Japan.

The cost of one hour of consecutive translation from/to Japanese cost the state budget UAH 1,800.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the cost of air travel of official delegations led by the President, Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada will amount to UAH 89.5 million.

The cost of a working visit of Zelenskyy to the United States on September 23-26, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly and met with the U.S. President Donald Trump, amounted to about UAH 7.3 million, and for a visit to Canada on July 1-3, where he participated in an international conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine and held a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - UAH 3.5 million.