All Regions Start Heating Season, Connection Of Heating Systems Of Housing Stock Start In 16 Regions And Kyiv - Regional Development Ministry

All Regions Start Heating Season, Connection Of Heating Systems Of Housing Stock Start In 16 Regions And Kyiv

As of 08:30 a.m., on October 28, all regions started the heating season, the connection of heating systems of housing stock started in 16 regions and Kyiv.

The Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the connection of heating systems of residential buildings started in Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Kirovohrad regions.

Kherson region began to connect heating of social facilities.

As of Monday morning, housing stock heating was not connected in Volyn, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Odesa, Ternopil, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

More than half of residential buildings are connected to heating in Ivano-Frankivsk (80.0%), Vinnytsia (60.9%) and Kharkiv (57.8%) regions.

More than half of social facilities are connected to heating in Zhytomyr (66.2%), Ivano-Frankivsk (92.9%), Vinnytsia (68.3%), Kirovohrad (73.6%), Cherkasy (58.7%), Chernihiv (60.3%), Sumy (79.8%), Kharkiv (59.7%), Donetsk (58.4%) and Poltava (52.8%) regions.

In Kyiv, 95.7% of social facilities and 42.8% of the housing stock are connected to heating.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lviv Regional State Administration decided to allocate UAH 15.9 million to prevent a breakdown of the heating season in Novyi Rozdil and Novoyavorivsk.