Razumkov Sees No Prerequisites For Return Of Ukrainian Delegation To PACE

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, does not see any prerequisites for return of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

He said this on the ICTV channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Ukrainian delegation has officially refused to take part in the fall session of the PACE.