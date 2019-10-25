subscribe to newsletter
  Health Ministry Registers Case Of Diphtheria In Kyiv
25 October 2019
Events 2019-10-25T19:00:14+03:00
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry Registers Case Of Diphtheria In Kyiv

Kyiv, health, Ministry of Health, Public Health Center, diphtheria, vaccine

The Ministry of Health has registered a case of diphtheria in Kyiv.

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A case of diphtheria at a 9-year-old boy in Kyiv has been confirmed. The child is not vaccinated against the disease due to the refusal of his parents. Now the sick child is hospitalized. The diagnosis of diphtheria was established on October 24 based on bacteriological data," it says.

According to the statement, the child was in contact with 45 people, including 36 children, whose checkup is scheduled for October 25.

Disinfection is organized at the place of residence and study.

The statement also said that the country is provided with sufficient doses of diphtheria vaccine in all regions.

For adults, revaccination is provided every 10 years from the age of 16.

Children and adults should be vaccinated to protect against the disease in accordance with the current vaccination schedule.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, two cases of diphtheria were registered in Zaporizhia region.

Kyiv health Ministry of Health Public Health Center diphtheria vaccine

