Shevchenkivskyi District Court Of Kyiv Summoning For November 1 Russia's Duma Member Zhirinovsky Accused Of Financing DPR And LPR Fighters

Shevchenkivskyi District Court Of Kyiv Summoning For November 1 Russia's Duma Member Zhirinovsky Accused Of Fi

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv is summoning for November 1 member of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament), Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who is accused of financing of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

This follows from the writ of summons posted in the Uriadovyi Kurier official governmental newspaper, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on November 1 at 9:15 a.m., the court will start hearing the case against Zhirinovsky accused under Section 3 or Article 258-5 (financing of terrorism) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Other two suspects in the case are Duma members Alexey Didenko and Mikhail Degtiarev.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in October 2018, the PGO passed the indictment of Zhirinovsky suspected of financing of terrorism to court.