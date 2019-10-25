PGO Suspends Investigation Into Case Against Omega’s Ex-Sniper Khmel Suspected Of Murdering Euromaidan Activist

PGO Suspends Investigation Into Case Against Omega’s Ex-Sniper Khmel Suspected Of Murdering Euromaidan Activis

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has suspected the investigation into a case against former sniper, Dmytro Khmel, who was a trooper of the Omega task force of the National Guard (Internal Troops) and is suspected of murdering of a Euromaidan activist on Instytutska street in Kyiv.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the information, the investigation into the case was suspended in August 2019.

Khmel’s lawyers have tried to appeal against the suspension in the investigation, however, on October 21, the court rejected the appeal.

The suspect must stay under night house arrest until November 28 and wear an electronic ankle tracking device.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 31, 2018, law enforcers detained Khmel.

He was arrested for the period of until June 5.

Khmel is suspected of murdering theatrical director, Oleksandr Khrapachenko, on Instytutska street on February 20, 2014.