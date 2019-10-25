Court Allows SBI To Obtain Documents On Appointment Of Groysman As Prime Minister From President Office

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has authorized the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to obtain documents related to the appointment of Volodymyr Groysman as the prime minister of Ukraine from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the legality of Groysman's appointment since June 5.

"A pre-trial investigation has established that officials holding important positions in Ukrainian state agencies abused their official positions by submitting a proposal on appointment of the prime minister of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in April 2016 despite the absence of a coalition in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the absence of the grounds stipulated by the law," the court documents state.

On October 17, the court allowed investigators to obtain President Petro Poroshenko’s proposal on appointment of Groysman as prime minister, as well as letters related to the preparation of the draft proposal (namely instructions, letters of approval, memos, cover letters, resolutions, authentication letters, minutes of meetings, and meetings), from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The court also granted the State Bureau of Investigation access to other documents that were drafted and signed on behalf of the parliamentary coalition or its individual members regarding the appointment of the prime minister and candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to open criminal proceedings against former president Petro Poroshenko, former prime minister Volodymyr Groysman, and former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy on suspicion of usurpation of power.