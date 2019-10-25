subscribe to newsletter
24.85 25.25
27.5 28.1
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Allows SBI To Obtain Documents On Appointment Of Groysman As Prime Minister From President Office
25 October 2019, Friday, 18:32 8
Politics 2019-10-25T19:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Allows SBI To Obtain Documents On Appointment Of Groysman As Prime Minister From President Office

Court Allows SBI To Obtain Documents On Appointment Of Groysman As Prime Minister From President Office

Groysman, Prime Minister, court, volodymyr groysman, SBI

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has authorized the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to obtain documents related to the appointment of Volodymyr Groysman as the prime minister of Ukraine from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the legality of Groysman's appointment since June 5.

"A pre-trial investigation has established that officials holding important positions in Ukrainian state agencies abused their official positions by submitting a proposal on appointment of the prime minister of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in April 2016 despite the absence of a coalition in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the absence of the grounds stipulated by the law," the court documents state.

On October 17, the court allowed investigators to obtain President Petro Poroshenko’s proposal on appointment of Groysman as prime minister, as well as letters related to the preparation of the draft proposal (namely instructions, letters of approval, memos, cover letters, resolutions, authentication letters, minutes of meetings, and meetings), from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The court also granted the State Bureau of Investigation access to other documents that were drafted and signed on behalf of the parliamentary coalition or its individual members regarding the appointment of the prime minister and candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to open criminal proceedings against former president Petro Poroshenko, former prime minister Volodymyr Groysman, and former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy on suspicion of usurpation of power.

Больше новостей о: Groysman Prime Minister court volodymyr groysman SBI

Archive
News
Amsterdam Court Freezes Gazprom Subsidiary’s Shares Based On Naftogaz Lawsuit 18:49
UIA To Close Flights To Amman, Minsk And Riga For 2019/2020 Winter Navigation Period Due To Negative Profitability 18:47
Health Ministry Registers Case Of Diphtheria In Kyiv 18:44
Shevchenkivskyi District Court Of Kyiv Summoning For November 1 Russia's Duma Member Zhirinovsky Accused Of Financing DPR And LPR Fighters 18:40
PGO Suspends Investigation Into Case Against Omega’s Ex-Sniper Khmel Suspected Of Murdering Euromaidan Activist 18:36
more news
Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Alleged High Treason By Klitschko And His Deputies 12:54
Investigation Into Maidan Cases Suspended – Horbatiuk 13:07
Supreme Court Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 13:04
NBU Raises 2019 GDP Growth Forecast From 3% To 3.5%, Keeps Inflation Forecast Unchanged At 6.3% 18:46
Court Orders Psychological Examination For Energy Ex-Minister Nasalyk 18:22
more news
Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi Hands Over His Foreign Passport 12:57
Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Alleged High Treason By Klitschko And His Deputies 12:54
Bail Of UAH 80 Million Paid For Ex-MP Mykytas – Source 13:05
Supreme Court Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 13:04
Investigation Into Maidan Cases Suspended – Horbatiuk 13:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok