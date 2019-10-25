Court Refuses To Suspend Re-Certification Of PGO Prosecutors

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has refused to suspend the re-certification of prosecutors of the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the court considered a request to suspend Prosecutor-General Ruslan Riaboshapka’s orders that approved the procedure for the operations of the relevant competition commissions.

The plaintiff also asked the court to ban the competition commissions from attesting prosecutors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the re-certification of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office for appointment to the Office of the Prosecutor General began on October 23.

A number of prosecutors, including Serhii Horbatiuk, who headed of the special investigation department at the Prosecutor-General’s Office, have been dismissed after refusing to undergo re-certification or follow the application procedure.