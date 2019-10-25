Bail Of UAH 80 Million Paid For Ex-MP Mykytas – Source

Friends and relatives of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Will parliamentary group, Maksym Mykytas, who is suspected of embezzlement of UAH 82 million of public funds during exchange of apartments for military men of the National Guard, have paid the bail of UAH 80 million for him.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested Mykytas until November 14 and set the bail at UAH 80 million.