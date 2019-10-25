subscribe to newsletter
24.85 25.25
27.5 28.1
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Of Appeal Of Paris Declines Russia’s Appeal On Suspension Of Compulsory Execution In Oschadbank Case
25 October 2019, Friday, 13:02 9
Politics 2019-10-25T20:20:19+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Of Appeal Of Paris Declines Russia’s Appeal On Suspension Of Compulsory Execution In Oschadbank Case

Court Of Appeal Of Paris Declines Russia’s Appeal On Suspension Of Compulsory Execution In Oschadbank Case

Russia, Oschadbank, appeal, Paris Appela Court

The Court of Appeal of Paris has rejected the appeal of the Russian Federation on suspension of compulsory execution of a ruling in the case of Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Court announced its ruling on October 8, 2019.

The major Russia’s argument was the fact that the compulsory execution of the arbitration decision in the countries that are protecting state immunity at a lesser level than the French Republic might affect it.

By appealed to the French court, the Russian Federation admitted it did not intend to fulfill the ruling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Oschadbank obtained writs of execution to recover damages worth USD 1.3 billion from Russia.

Earlier, Oschadbank had won the Russian Federation at the International Court of Arbitration over the annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Больше новостей о: Russia Oschadbank appeal Paris Appela Court

Archive
News
Amsterdam Court Freezes Gazprom Subsidiary’s Shares Based On Naftogaz Lawsuit 18:49
UIA To Close Flights To Amman, Minsk And Riga For 2019/2020 Winter Navigation Period Due To Negative Profitability 18:47
Health Ministry Registers Case Of Diphtheria In Kyiv 18:44
Shevchenkivskyi District Court Of Kyiv Summoning For November 1 Russia's Duma Member Zhirinovsky Accused Of Financing DPR And LPR Fighters 18:40
PGO Suspends Investigation Into Case Against Omega’s Ex-Sniper Khmel Suspected Of Murdering Euromaidan Activist 18:36
more news
Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Alleged High Treason By Klitschko And His Deputies 12:54
Investigation Into Maidan Cases Suspended – Horbatiuk 13:07
Supreme Court Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 13:04
NBU Raises 2019 GDP Growth Forecast From 3% To 3.5%, Keeps Inflation Forecast Unchanged At 6.3% 18:46
Court Orders Psychological Examination For Energy Ex-Minister Nasalyk 18:22
more news
Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi Hands Over His Foreign Passport 12:57
Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Alleged High Treason By Klitschko And His Deputies 12:54
Bail Of UAH 80 Million Paid For Ex-MP Mykytas – Source 13:05
Supreme Court Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 13:04
Investigation Into Maidan Cases Suspended – Horbatiuk 13:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok