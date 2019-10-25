subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Alleged High Treason By Klitschko And His Deputies
Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Alleged High Treason By Klitschko And His Deputies

The High Anti-Corruption Court has urged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a criminal case upon alleged high treason by Kyiv City Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, and two deputies of his.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 18, the court considered respective appeal and decided to urge the NACB to investigate the facts provided in the appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Anticorruption Court has urged the NACB to open a case against Klitschko upon embezzlement of funds during reconstruction of Shuliavskyi Bridge in Kyiv.

