24 October 2019, Thursday, 18:49 11
Court Cancels Order Requiring Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura To Wear Electronic Monitoring Bracelet

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has canceled an order requiring former Berkut riot police officer Serhii Tamtura, who is accused of involvement in the killing of 48 Euromaidan activists on Instytutska Street in Kyiv, to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

This was announced by presiding Judge Serhii Diachuk, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A jury examined a petition by the Prosecutor-General’s Office to extend the preventive measures against five suspects by 60 days on Thursday, October 24.

The arrests of the four other defendants in the case (former Berkut riot police officers Pavlo Abroskin, Serhii Zinchenko, Oleksandr Marynchenko, and Oleh Yanyshevskyi) were extended until December 22, inclusive.

The preventive measure against Tamtura was relaxed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv freed Tamtura from detention on July 16.

The court decided to place him under round-the-clock house arrest and ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The court began considering the case against the five former Berkut riot police officers on May 31, 2016.

