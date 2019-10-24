ECHR Obliges Ukraine To Pay EUR 3,600 To Ex-Mayor Of Sloviansk Shtepa

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) obliged Ukraine to pay EUR 3,600 to the former mayor of Sloviansk (Donetsk region) Nelia Shtepa.

This is stated in a decision published on the court’s website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shtepa must be paid EUR 2,600 for non-economic damage and EUR 1,000 for legal costs and expenses.

According to the court, Ukraine must pay this money within three months.

The ECHR has found that two articles of the European Convention on Human Rights were violated towards Shtepa.

The court also reports that Shtepa claimed EUR 8,650 in compensation for the potential loss of salary.

Besides, the ex-mayor claimed EUR 30,000 in compensation for non-pecuniary damage, however, the court found such claims unfounded.

At the same time, Ukraine may still appeal the decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ECHR found the Law On the Purification of Power (lustration) in Ukraine violating human rights.