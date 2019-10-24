subscribe to newsletter
  PGO Special Investigations Office Considering Handing Suspicion To Bohdan
24 October 2019, Thursday, 18:28
Politics 2019-10-25T01:00:05+03:00
PGO Special Investigations Office Considering Handing Suspicion To Bohdan

PGO, Mykola Azarov, Azarov, notice of suspicion, Andrii Bohdan, Presidential Office, Bohdan

The Special Investigations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office is considering the issue of handing over a notice of suspicion to the head of the President’s Office, Andrii Bohdan.

A source in the PGO has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

"On Monday (October 21), the Special Investigations Department discussed the issue of whether there are grounds for handing over a notice of suspicion to Bohdan," he said.

Bohdan is suspected of breaking the law while working in the Cabinet of Ministers of Mykola Azarov.

Thus, according to the investigation, the current head of the President’s Office facilitated the adoption by the courts of decisions to illegally recover from Ukraine UAH 3.1 billion under state guarantees of the Unified Energy Systems of Ukraine corporation to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

This was done to bring to criminal responsibility the former head of the Unified Energy Systems of Ukraine and the leader of the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yulia Tymoshenko.

Bohdan prepared legal materials of the Cabinet of Ministers on this process and allowed the illegal collection of state funds without informing the Prosecutor's Office about the crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 22, the PGO dismissed Serhii Horbatiuk as the head of the Special Investigations Department of the PGO.

