subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.1
27.35 27.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Orders Psychological Examination For Energy Ex-Minister Nasalyk
24 October 2019, Thursday, 18:22 11
Politics 2019-10-25T02:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Orders Psychological Examination For Energy Ex-Minister Nasalyk

Court Orders Psychological Examination For Energy Ex-Minister Nasalyk

Nasalyk, Ihor Nasalyk, psychological examination, High Anti-Corruption Court

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered a psychological examination for former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk using a polygraph.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 7, the court received a petition from Nasalyk's lawyer Boiko with a request to order a psychological examination using a computer polygraph in the case of the ex-minister, and the experts should determine if he has any psychophysiological reactions during the psycho-physiological study using the polygraph that indicate receipt of him from another person cash in the amount of USD 1,249,287.70 in accordance with the loan agreement of July 10, 2014.

On October 16, the court partially granted this request and ordered a psychological examination using a polygraph as part of the criminal proceedings.

The examination was entrusted to experts of the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) completed investigation into a criminal case against Nasalyk, on suspicion of non-declaring USD 1.2 million he had borrowed.

Больше новостей о: Nasalyk Ihor Nasalyk psychological examination High Anti-Corruption Court

Archive
News
Court Cancels Order Requiring Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura To Wear Electronic Monitoring Bracelet 18:49
NBU Raises 2019 GDP Growth Forecast From 3% To 3.5%, Keeps Inflation Forecast Unchanged At 6.3% 18:46
ECHR Obliges Ukraine To Pay EUR 3,600 To Ex-Mayor Of Sloviansk Shtepa 18:40
NBU Lowers Discount Rate From 16.5% To 15.5% 18:33
PGO Special Investigations Office Considering Handing Suspicion To Bohdan 18:28
more news
Ex-Anti-Terrorist Operation Participant Dehtiariov (Sansei) Killed Due To Blast Of Grenade On Pushkinska Street In Downtown Kyiv 13:52
SACPO Starts Investigating Alleged Taking Of Bribes By MPs From Servant Of The People 13:40
Parliamentary Energy Committee Chair Herus: Poroshenko Attempts To Dismiss Him As Energy Commission Member To Launch Importation Of Electric Energy From Russia In 2014 13:47
SBU Refuses To Open Case Under Arakhamia's Appeal Stating Anti-Steinmeier Formula Protesters Are Being Paid 13:29
Cabinet Approves Average Annual Hryvnia Exchange Rate At 27 UAH/USD For 2020 18:26
more news
Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi Hands Over His Foreign Passport 12:57
PGO Dismisses Special Investigations Department Head Horbatiuk 18:10
Supreme Court Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 13:04
Investigation Into Maidan Cases Suspended – Horbatiuk 13:07
SBU Refuses To Open Case Under Arakhamia's Appeal Stating Anti-Steinmeier Formula Protesters Are Being Paid 13:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok