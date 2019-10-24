Court Orders Psychological Examination For Energy Ex-Minister Nasalyk

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered a psychological examination for former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk using a polygraph.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 7, the court received a petition from Nasalyk's lawyer Boiko with a request to order a psychological examination using a computer polygraph in the case of the ex-minister, and the experts should determine if he has any psychophysiological reactions during the psycho-physiological study using the polygraph that indicate receipt of him from another person cash in the amount of USD 1,249,287.70 in accordance with the loan agreement of July 10, 2014.

On October 16, the court partially granted this request and ordered a psychological examination using a polygraph as part of the criminal proceedings.

The examination was entrusted to experts of the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) completed investigation into a criminal case against Nasalyk, on suspicion of non-declaring USD 1.2 million he had borrowed.