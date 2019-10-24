subscribe to newsletter
Investigation Into Maidan Cases Suspended – Horbatiuk

Former head of the department for special investigations of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Serhii Horbatiuk, states that the investigation into the cases upon Maidan events has been suspended.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted he had been dismissed with an order of Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka dated October 22.

The reason for his dismissal was reorganization of the institution.

According to the report, a total of 448 persons have been served with charge papers within the Maidan cases, a total of 298 indictments have been submitted to court, and a total of 57 people have received sentences.

Horbatiuk noted that Riaboshapka and his deputy, Viktor Chumak, had not fulfilled the order of Volodymyr Zelenskyi as for provision of assistance in investigation into the Maidan cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO has dismissed Horbatiuk.

