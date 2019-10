The Cassation Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court has refused to reinstate former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, on his position.

Respective decision has been announced by the collegiate body of judges, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective decision can be appealed against at the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shokin is requesting the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to declare unlawful his dismissal as the prosecutor general.