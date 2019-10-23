subscribe to newsletter
NACB Refuses To Open Case Against Bakanov

NACB Refuses To Open Case Against Bakanov

The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to oblige the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open criminal proceedings against the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ivan Bakanov.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It follows from the materials that on July 5 the applicant applied to the NACB with a statement in which he indicated the possible commission by Bakanov and the acting Chief of the Main Directorate of the SBU of a number of criminal offenses for which responsibility is provided for in Part 2 of Article 256, Part 1 of Article 396, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 2 of Article 365, Part 2 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 382, Part 1 of Article 111, Article 170, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 27 of the Criminal Code.

This concerns possible treason, obtaining improper advantage, abuse of power, abuse and other crimes.

At that, the NACB refused to open criminal proceedings.

After considering the complaint in court on October 15, the court refused to grant it and did not oblige the NACB to enter data into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB refused to open criminal proceedings against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on suspicion of committing criminal offenses, particularly treason and obstruction of journalistic activities.

