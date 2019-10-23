subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.05
27.35 27.95
  Cabinet Revises Macro-Indicators For 2020-2022
23 October 2019, Wednesday, 18:30 7
Economy 2019-10-24T00:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
The Cabinet of Ministers has revised macro-indicators for 2020-2022.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced this during a press briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Economy has shown two scenarios in which the country can develop next year. The first scenario is a basic, conservative scenario," he said.

The forecast was developed under two scenarios that take into account the influence of external and internal factors, and are based on forecast calculations of the development of the Ukrainian economy in 2020-2022.

According to the forecast under the baseline scenario (scenario No. 1), in 2020 the GDP growth is expected at the level of 3.7% (previous forecast - 3.3%), in 2021 - 3.8% (retained), in 2022 - 4.1% (retained).

Consumer price growth (December to December of the previous year) is expected at the level of 5.5% in 2020 (6% was previously expected), 5.3% in 2021 (previously it was assumed that it would be 5.7%) and 5.1 % in 2022 (forecast revised upwards from 5.3%).

The average nominal salary of employees at the end of 2022 is planned at UAH 16,014, the end of 2021 - UAH 14,187, 2020 - UAH 12,497.

Unemployment is expected at 8.1% in 2020, 7.9% in 2021 and 7.5% in 2022.

Under scenario No. 2, in 2020 the GDP growth is expected at the level of 4.8%, in 2021 - 5.5%, in 2022 - 6.5%.

Consumer price growth (December to December of the previous year) is expected at the level of 5.8% in 2020, 5% in 2021, 5% in 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 15, the Cabinet approved macro-indicators for 2020-2022.

